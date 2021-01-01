Home

Trust launches online hub to inspire young conservationists

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has launched a new online hub for teachers and parents to inspire the next generation of nature lovers.

Stratford businesses 'staring into abyss' as Lockdown 3 hits

Despair increases as many businesses in the Stratford district face months of closure

Stratford councillor suspended from party over 'Jewish secret service' comment

A Stratford District Councillor has been suspended from the ruling Conservative group after making the comment at a recent meeting.

Vaccine fraudsters target Warwickshire residents

Criminals are targeting Warwickshire residents with fraudulent calls and text messages offering coronavirus vaccinations, health leaders have warned.

Stratford's new rapid Covid testing centre to be based at The Other Place theatre

Stratford's new rapid coronavirus testing centre will open next Tuesday (12th January) at the RSC's Other Place theatre.

Early bird discount offered as unpopular green bin charges loom

Stratford District Council is urging residents to sign up for the scheme from Monday to get an early bird £5 discount.

New family company is legitimate, says MP Nadhim Zahawi

Warren Medical set up by wife and sons in June

More than 600 drivers stopped in Warwickshire Police anti-drink and drug driving campaign

44 arrested following festive crackdown on drivers under the influence of drink or drugs

Controversial changes to parking charges proposed

Pensioner parking permits could be scrapped as part of a proposed shakeup of off-street car parking charges by Stratford District Council.
Gus revved up for British GT chance with Century

Burton will be behind the wheel of the team's BMW M4 GT4 complete with a new upgrade for the 2021 season.

Shearer scores 100th winner of season for Nicholls

Shearer landed victory in the concluding National Hunt Flat Race at Warwick on New Year's Eve.

Adult non-elite sport put on hold as county enters Tier 4

Adult non-elite sport must stop, but organised sport for the disabled and U18s can continue.

Aston Martin to switch focus to customer racing and F1

The Gaydon-based manufacturer has achieved every target it set for the 4-litre V8 Vantage GTE.

Fancy owning a racehorse?

With Shipston-based company Old Gold Racing you can part-own a racehorse for just £60
END OF YEAR REVIEW: The best books from 2020

Stratford Literary Festival (SLF) folk and other local reading enthusiasts share their favourite reads from last year

Get a flavour of RSC's new jazz-inspired Midsummer Night's Dream this weekend

A livestreamed work-in-progress concert will be broadcast from the RSC on Saturday

New radio drama tells of Ilmington's role in early royal Christmas broadcast

Writer Mark Carey's drama Voices in the Air was recorded for the BBC ahead of the festive season

The panto that goes wrong but was so right!

Tread the Boards' production has been hit by Covid restrictions, last-minute switches and floods but still they triumphed

Former Stratford College student Isaac Stuart steps in for Rick Astley

Up-and-coming singer impresses Elton John while guesting on Chris Evans radio show
