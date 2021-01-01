Home

Designer draws attention to charms of Stratford and beyond

Illustrator Adam Beardsmore’s work is inspired by art deco tourist posters

Councillors support parking charge increases

Changes to off-street car parking charges and pensioner parking permits were agreed by cabinet members at the district council today.

Turner to take on production car record 40 years on

Turner says he didn't need to think twice about taking on the challenge when asked to do so.

Helping children stay positive in a pandemic

Claire Gibb, Stratford district school counsellor, talks about the impact of the pandemic on the wellbeing of students.

Frontline workers urged to get a regular Covid test

Frontline workers without coronavirus symptoms are being encouraged to visit a test centre on a weekly basis

Frustration for students as exams are cancelled

Brother and sister Tom and Lily Lewis express frustration as their A Levels and GCSEs are cancelled

Trust launches online hub to inspire young conservationists

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has launched a new online hub for teachers and parents to inspire the next generation of nature lovers.

Stratford businesses 'staring into abyss' as Lockdown 3 hits

Despair increases as many businesses in the Stratford district face months of closure

Stratford councillor suspended from party over 'Jewish secret service' comment

A Stratford District Councillor has been suspended from the ruling Conservative group after making the comment at a recent meeting.
Turner to take on production car record 40 years on

Turner says he didn't need to think twice about taking on the challenge when asked to do so.

Gus revved up for British GT chance with Century

Burton will be behind the wheel of the team's BMW M4 GT4 complete with a new upgrade for the 2021 season.

Shearer scores 100th winner of season for Nicholls

Shearer landed victory in the concluding National Hunt Flat Race at Warwick on New Year's Eve.

Adult non-elite sport put on hold as county enters Tier 4

Adult non-elite sport must stop, but organised sport for the disabled and U18s can continue.

Aston Martin to switch focus to customer racing and F1

The Gaydon-based manufacturer has achieved every target it set for the 4-litre V8 Vantage GTE.

Designer draws attention to charms of Stratford and beyond

Illustrator Adam Beardsmore’s work is inspired by art deco tourist posters

END OF YEAR REVIEW: The best books from 2020

Stratford Literary Festival (SLF) folk and other local reading enthusiasts share their favourite reads from last year

Get a flavour of RSC's new jazz-inspired Midsummer Night's Dream this weekend

A livestreamed work-in-progress concert will be broadcast from the RSC on Saturday

New radio drama tells of Ilmington's role in early royal Christmas broadcast

Writer Mark Carey's drama Voices in the Air was recorded for the BBC ahead of the festive season

The panto that goes wrong but was so right!

Tread the Boards' production has been hit by Covid restrictions, last-minute switches and floods but still they triumphed
