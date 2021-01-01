Home

New year, same old plague... What would Shakespeare do?

As we enter 2021, RSC artistic director Gregory Doran finds Stratford's great playwright hands down advice through the years.

New Stratford Foodbank project supporting dozens of families

90 families are being supported by a new Stratford Foodbank project focused on delivering fresh food parcels to those struggling in the area.

Opposition motion to enhance district's biodiversity fails to gain support

A motion calling on Stratford District Council to declare a biodiversity emergency in the district has failed to gain the support of cabinet members.

MP Nadhim Zahawi welcomes AstraZeneca vaccination approval

AstraZeneca vaccine gets go-ahead while Pfizer/BioNTech jabs are carried out locally
Christmas Supp

District Council says Tier 4 decision was inevitable

The leader of Stratford District Council says today’s Tier 4 announcement was inevitable in light of the recent increase in infections in England.

BREAKING NEWS: Warwickshire to enter Tier 4

The Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions will come into force in Warwickshire from midnight amid rising numbers of infections across England.

Adult non-elite sport put on hold as county enters Tier 4

Adult non-elite sport must stop, but organised sport for the disabled and U18s can continue.

Massive investment approved at Stratford School

Almost £13million is to be spent on expanding Stratford School as part of a massive investment in education in Stratford District.

Aston Martin to switch focus to customer racing and F1

The Gaydon-based manufacturer has achieved every target it set for the 4-litre V8 Vantage GTE.

Adult non-elite sport put on hold as county enters Tier 4

Adult non-elite sport must stop, but organised sport for the disabled and U18s can continue.

Aston Martin to switch focus to customer racing and F1

The Gaydon-based manufacturer has achieved every target it set for the 4-litre V8 Vantage GTE.

Fancy owning a racehorse?

With Shipston-based company Old Gold Racing you can part-own a racehorse for just £60

Ladies raise over £2k for deaf children

A total of £2,081.19 has been raised for the charity’s vital work supporting the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families.

Century sign Spencer for 2021 Ginetta SuperCup season

The 21-year-old from Surrey will race in the one-make series for the Fenny Compton-based team.
New radio drama tells of Ilmington's role in early royal Christmas broadcast

Writer Mark Carey's drama Voices in the Air was recorded for the BBC ahead of the festive season

The panto that goes wrong but was so right!

Tread the Boards' production has been hit by Covid restrictions, last-minute switches and floods but still they triumphed

Former Stratford College student Isaac Stuart steps in for Rick Astley

Up-and-coming singer impresses Elton John while guesting on Chris Evans radio show

Warwick Folk Festival looking for new leaders after Dickson steps down

Festival is back on for July 2021 but new folk needed

Cheers not tiers as RSC broadcasts festive show

Ahead of Festive Tales livestreaming from the RSC tonight, Herald arts spoke to a Christmassy Erica Whyman who is directing the show
