Incidents of sheep worrying prompt plea to dog owners

Warwickshire County Council is asking dog owners to be mindful of sheep and keep their dogs on leads around livestock.

THE Myton Hospices have urged fundraisers to put their best foot forward in March and run, walk or jog a Myton Marathon over the course of the month.

Fast food giant KFC could potentially open a new restaurant in Stratford after placing the town on a list of target locations for new sites.

Health services “remain under significant pressure" but the threat of the NHS being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded”.

Incident reported Tuesday evening

'Only one report of visitor coming in for walk this week'

Staff at a Stratford school provide some fun and entertainment for children by taking part in a singing competition.

Some odd things are lurking in the pipes, from dog bowls to scissors...

It’s the news no-one looks forward to, but unfortunately council tax bills will go up in April for Stratford residents.
Sims itching to get going

The Coughton-based driver spoke exclusively to the Herald ahead of the Formula E season starting this weekend.

The 22-year-old from Stratford says her "knuckles are itching" for their professional debut.

Richard Kay is waiting to see what the FA and the Hellenic League say about the current campaign.

The Stratford star is one of 41 athletes that have made the GB&NI squad.

Jac Constable will be joining the team as a development driver.
Digital Dream comes to the RSC

The RSC's new 50-minute show, Dream, will have the feel of a video game

A census has taken place in the UK since 1801. Ahead of the next one taking place on 21st March the Herald looks at bygone Bearley

The 19th century buildings have been revamped amid testing times

Stratford College make-up lecturer Lauren Smith shows you how to really stun this Valentine's.

Head chef of 33 The Scullery, Andrew Edwards, on Valentine's dining...
