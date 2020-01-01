Home

Government yet to respond to council's Covid legal challenge

The Government has failed to respond to Stratford District Council's legal challenge to the coronavirus tier system.

More funding to support domestic abuse and sexual violence services

Services helping victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in Warwickshire are to receive an additional funding boost.

Stratford named one of Britain's happiest towns

Property website Rightmove has named Stratford as one of the happiest places to live in Britain.

Stratford Boat Club needs your support to win top Parasport award

ROWING STRATFORD Boat Club needs your votes to be named Parasport Club of the Year. The club were named Parasport Club of the Month for October and now…
University establishes scholarship in memory of Saskia Jones

A PhD scholarship in memory of Saskia Jones, who was killed in last year’s London Bridge attack, has been established by the university she attended. 23-year-old…

Tourism chief urges Government to bring forward reassessment of tier system

The chief executive of Shakespeare’s England has warned that many businesses may be forced to stay closed ahead of the important Christmas season unless…

Neighbours despair as ragwort spreads

For a little weed, ragwort causes big problems. And right now it has become the source of escalating friction between a woodland trust and its increasingly…

Motorsport given green light to restart from tomorrow

MOTORSPORT THE governing body for motorsport has confirmed that racing can continue in England from tomorrow, Wednesday, subject to local restrictions. This…

Stratford District Council challenges Government's 'irrational' Tier 3 decision

Stratford-on-Avon District Council is challenging the Government’s decision to put Stratford-on-Avon District into Tier 3 after the current lockdown restrictions…
Stratford Boat Club needs your support to win top Parasport award

Motorsport given green light to restart from tomorrow

MOTORSPORT THE governing body for motorsport has confirmed that racing can continue in England from tomorrow, Wednesday, subject to local restrictions. This…

Finals Day popularity shows as Blast fans roll over into 2021

CRICKET CRICKET fans have once again proven the popularity of Vitality Blast Finals Day, as more than 86 per cent of tickets buyers for the 2020 showpiece…

Stratford district leisure centres get set to reopen

LEISURE centres run by Everyone Active in Stratford district are set to reopen after being given the green light by the government – with activities in…

Saints geared up for season restart

FOOTBALL WITH the second lockdown in England due to end next Wednesday, 2nd December, Southam United manager Richard Kay is preparing an immediate restart…
Ragley wins starring role in The Crown

Ragley Hall has won a starring role in TV's hit series The Crown – by standing in as Princess Diana's Althorp home.

RSC TIER 3 RESPONSE: 'Deeply disappointed'

In response to Warwickshire moving into tier 3 Covid restrictions, RSC Executive Director Catherine Mallyon and Gregory Doran, RSC Artistic Director commented: “We…

Singer Andrew keeps sane and carries on... raising funds for Children in Need

Singer Andrew James raised an incredible £3,001 for Children in Need by performing online. Usually available for hire to sing at weddings and corporate…

STRATFORD LITERARY FESTIVAL: Live and virtual from this weekend

Stratford Literary Festival’s Winter Weekend has kicked off with a great line up of authors speaking in exclusive online interviews. Each event costs…

Rare Fourth Folio of Shakespeare's plays goes to auction

A rare Fourth Folio of Shakespeare’s plays dating from 1685 is to go under the hammer next week when it will be sold alongside 300 valuable books. The…
