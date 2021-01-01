Home

Wedding dress is a labour of love for Stratford mum during her cancer fight

Mum of two, Laura Callard, has been working on the dress for a year while undergoing cancer treatment

Wetherspoon will open beer gardens at half of its pubs when lockdown restrictions lift next month.

Stratford headteachers are warning against catastrophising over the impact of the pandemic on pupils’ mental health.

All the local reaction to today's budget as we get it.

Government’s roadmap out of lockdown welcomed by leisure industry

With lockdown measures being eased over the coming months, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust announces its plans to reopen

Divisions over the creation of a new super authority covering South Warwickshire have been laid bare, though the idea has moved closer to reality.

Louise Carter tells how he loved his children - Kaled, 14, and Sami, 13 – amazingly.

Lauren Powdrell, 20, calls for action after condition of asylum seeker camps slammed.
Sims bags six points on Mahindra debut

Alexander's points haul puts him 13th in the drivers’ standings.

Welcoming the squad back was Mayor of Stratford Cllr Tony Jackson, Mayoress Mandy Jackson and Stratford BC president Paul Stanton.

Espoir De Teillee held off the late challenge of favourite Espoir De Guye to land the feature Class 2 Budbrooke Handicap Chase.

He is the second driver to make the step up to British GT with Century Motorsport for 2021, following in the footsteps of Gus Burton.

Stratford RFC have faced many difficult challenges over the past year.
With lockdown measures being eased over the coming months, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust announces its plans to reopen

Herald arts feature looks into the heritage of the Bear Pit, its importance to the area and why we must support it through the pandemic

Stratford College fashion and textiles lecturer Louisa Figus shares her expert knowledge.

Longborough Festival Opera is forging ahead with its plans for the summer. Artistic director Polly Graham speaks about waiting to resume live shows.

The RSC's new 50-minute show, Dream, will have the feel of a video game
