Wedding dress is a labour of love for Stratford mum during her cancer fight

Wetherspoon will open beer gardens at half of its pubs when lockdown restrictions lift next month.
Stratford headteachers are warning against catastrophising over the impact of the pandemic on pupils’ mental health.
Louise Carter tells how he loved his children - Kaled, 14, and Sami, 13 – amazingly.
If you're struggling in lockdown, reach out and get help from the NHS online at Every Mind Matters
Schools and leisure industry react to roadmap + Terminal cancer dressmaker's last gown + RIP Fred Winter + Town centre costs + Bear Pit Theatre
In the shops now or click to subscribe