An Elvis-singing chicken wins Stratford school's Masked Singer competition

Some odd things are lurking in the pipes, from dog bowls to scissors...
It’s the news no-one looks forward to, but unfortunately council tax bills will go up in April for Stratford residents.
The RSC's new 50-minute show, Dream, will have the feel of a video game
Meet the live-saving heroes behind the UK's multi-million pound vaccine rollout
Birmingham Road upgrade delayed + Latest area Covid stats + Tributes paid to much-loved Imed Boudhina + Farewell to fencing legend David Kirby
In the shops now or click to subscribe