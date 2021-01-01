Home

Helping our NHS heroes get to work

A volunteer organisation is going the extra mile to support health workers struggling to make it into work.

Win a share in racehorse

You can part-own beauty He's A Knowall as part of Old Gold Racing offering

Orbit leaves families in limbo on house sale

Orbit has so far failed to update lease meaning house sale cannot go ahead

Birmingham Road plans on hold so motorists can get their vaccination jabs

Warwickshire County Council said it will carry out the improvement work as soon as it is practical.

Appeal after cyclist injured in hit-and-run in Stratford

The cyclist was hit from behind but the driver who, after initially stopping, drove off towards Stratford town centre, police say.

Consultation launched into Stratford district parking fees increase

Proposals include introducing charges at the Fisherman’s car park and increasing overnight charges at Stratford Leisure Centre to £20

Benefits help must stay says Foodbank

Stratford Foodbank is calling on the government to extend the £20 increase in universal credit payment beyond April.

Changes expected at polling stations in May

The pressure of holding local elections during the pandemic is likely to lead to changes at polling stations across the Stratford district in May.

Friends at Stratford restaurant pay tribute to Imed Boudhina

Former colleagues at the El Greco restaurant say their hearts are broken for his family
Bears extend Hannon-Dalby's contract

Hannon-Dalby will stay with Warwickshire until the end of the 2023 season.

Rowing will rise again, vows boat club

Since the very first lockdown in March, clubs like Stratford BC have been forced to change the way they operate.

Weaver: PMR not here to make up the BTCC numbers

Team principal Adam Weaver says the team is looking to "come out the blocks fighting".

Bears sign Lintott on three-year deal

The 27-year-old impressed in last year's Vitality Blast with ten wickets in nine games at an average of 18.9 and economy rate of just 6.3.

Allmankind headlines an afternoon to remember for Skelton

Allmankind now heads for the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy at next month's Cheltenham Festival.
Curtains up on new RSC costume workshop

The 19th century buildings have been revamped amid testing times

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: Make-up lockdown masterclass

Stratford College make-up lecturer Lauren Smith shows you how to really stun this Valentine's.

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: For the love of food

Head chef of 33 The Scullery, Andrew Edwards, on Valentine's dining...

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect sourdough loaf

David Pearson, of MOR Bakery and Kitchen, talks about the business and how to make the perfect loaf

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stewart Lee hosts rockumentary on Prefects and Nightingales frontman
