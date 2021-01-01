Run a March marathon for Myton Hospice

Fast food giant KFC could potentially open a new restaurant in Stratford after placing the town on a list of target locations for new sites.
Health services “remain under significant pressure" but the threat of the NHS being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded”.
It’s the news no-one looks forward to, but unfortunately council tax bills will go up in April for Stratford residents.
If you're struggling in lockdown, reach out and get help from the NHS online at Every Mind Matters
Schools and leisure industry react to roadmap + Terminal cancer dressmaker's last gown + RIP Fred Winter + Town centre costs + Bear Pit Theatre
In the shops now or click to subscribe