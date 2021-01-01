Parties squabble over leaflet deliveries

Plans are being discussed for a beach party with volley ball and a separate St Nick’s Night in Alcester – coronavirus rules permitting.
Almost 50 drivers were caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel on the M40 and M42 this month during an operation by Warwickshire Police.
Warwickshire County Council said it will carry out the improvement work as soon as it is practical.
Plan for Jobs initiative helping to protect millions of professionals.
Birmingham Road upgrade delayed + Latest area Covid stats + Tributes paid to much-loved Imed Boudhina + Farewell to fencing legend David Kirby
In the shops now or click to subscribe