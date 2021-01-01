Home

Prepare for lockdown crackdown, say Warwickshire police

Fines warning for those not abiding by restrictions

Free business course to help create more Stratford start-ups

Stratford District Council’s Venture House has partnered with the PopUp Business School to provide the free guidance and workshops

Difficult budget proposes to drop projects and raise council tax

A series of costly projects are set to be axed by Stratford District Council following the huge financial hit to the authority from the pandemic.

Severn Trent prepared for impact of Storm Christoph

Boris Johnson is to chair a Cobra meeting today, Wednesday, because of the "significant" amount of rainfall that is set to hit the UK.

Fight launched to save Shipston hospital

Fundraising community group League of Friends launch petition to campaign for new hospital at Ellen Badger site

Fourteen per cent of people in West Midlands have had Covid-19, figures suggest

New figures show that an estimated one in eight people in England would have tested positive for antibodies to Covid-19 by December

Notachance secures feature race victory

Notachance stayed on stoutly to get the better of Achille in a thrilling finish.

Riverside land could be better managed says Wildlife Trust

WILDLIFE could be the overall winner from plans to build a so-called “riverside corridor”.

Stratford couple offer lockdown help by running their own mini foodbank

Abi Sloan-Saunders and her husband Mark Saunders keep a cabinet at their home, stocked with items their neighbours may need
League celebrates 125th birthday

Chairman Barry Cooke hopes the league can keep going strong in the coming years.

Notachance secures feature race victory

Notachance stayed on stoutly to get the better of Achille in a thrilling finish.

Run, Forest, Run! Footballers take on charity challenge

The players hope to run, as a team, one mile for every pound donated to Cancer Research UK.

Warwickshire rising star signs pro contract

Bethell becomes the sixth Warwickshire men’s cricketer to have graduated from the Academy in the last two years.

Course set for biggest meet of year

Although the action is taking place behind closed doors, four races will be shown live on ITV4.
IEW OF THE YEAR: Best arts events from 2020

Herald arts contributors look back on a few highlights from last year

Designer draws attention to charms of Stratford and beyond

Illustrator Adam Beardsmore’s work is inspired by art deco tourist posters

END OF YEAR REVIEW: The best books from 2020

Stratford Literary Festival (SLF) folk and other local reading enthusiasts share their favourite reads from last year

Get a flavour of RSC's new jazz-inspired Midsummer Night's Dream this weekend

A livestreamed work-in-progress concert will be broadcast from the RSC on Saturday

New radio drama tells of Ilmington's role in early royal Christmas broadcast

Writer Mark Carey's drama Voices in the Air was recorded for the BBC ahead of the festive season
