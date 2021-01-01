Prepare for lockdown crackdown, say Warwickshire police

Stratford District Council’s Venture House has partnered with the PopUp Business School to provide the free guidance and workshops
A series of costly projects are set to be axed by Stratford District Council following the huge financial hit to the authority from the pandemic.
WILDLIFE could be the overall winner from plans to build a so-called “riverside corridor”.
Honouring the deserving champions Boris Johnson applauds as 'an inspiration to us all'
Lockdown latest: teachers, parents and students react, impact on business, and how the local fight against Covid-19 has finally started.
In the shops now or click to subscribe