Vinegar Hill vows to survive retail crisis

Beth Austin started the interiors and gift shop in Stratford 23 years ago and hopes to weather the Covid storm

SBT aims to inspire youngsters during lockdown

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is aiming to bring the Bard to life for children during lockdown after launching a suite of free online resources.

Shakespeare celebrations to remain online

Stratford’s annual Shakespeare Celebrations are likely to remain largely virtual this year after.

Warwickshire rising star signs pro contract

Bethell becomes the sixth Warwickshire men’s cricketer to have graduated from the Academy in the last two years.

Police could get tougher on lockdown law breakers

Priti Patel said officers are moving more quickly to issuing fines where people are clearly breaching regulations

Hospital's new children's unit welcomes first patient

The purpose designed building will ensure speedy provision of care for children requiring urgent medical attention in south Warwickshire.

Course set for biggest meet of year

Although the action is taking place behind closed doors, four races will be shown live on ITV4.

Residents reassured they do not have to travel to Birmingham to be vaccinated

The NHS is reassuring elderly residents they do not have to travel to Birmingham to receive the coronavirus vaccine- it is just an option for them.

Designer draws attention to charms of Stratford and beyond

Illustrator Adam Beardsmore’s work is inspired by art deco tourist posters
Warwickshire rising star signs pro contract

Bethell becomes the sixth Warwickshire men’s cricketer to have graduated from the Academy in the last two years.

Course set for biggest meet of year

Although the action is taking place behind closed doors, four races will be shown live on ITV4.

Turner to take on production car record 40 years on

Turner says he didn't need to think twice about taking on the challenge when asked to do so.

Gus revved up for British GT chance with Century

Burton will be behind the wheel of the team's BMW M4 GT4 complete with a new upgrade for the 2021 season.

Shearer scores 100th winner of season for Nicholls

Shearer landed victory in the concluding National Hunt Flat Race at Warwick on New Year's Eve.
Designer draws attention to charms of Stratford and beyond

Illustrator Adam Beardsmore’s work is inspired by art deco tourist posters

END OF YEAR REVIEW: The best books from 2020

Stratford Literary Festival (SLF) folk and other local reading enthusiasts share their favourite reads from last year

Get a flavour of RSC's new jazz-inspired Midsummer Night's Dream this weekend

A livestreamed work-in-progress concert will be broadcast from the RSC on Saturday

New radio drama tells of Ilmington's role in early royal Christmas broadcast

Writer Mark Carey's drama Voices in the Air was recorded for the BBC ahead of the festive season

The panto that goes wrong but was so right!

Tread the Boards' production has been hit by Covid restrictions, last-minute switches and floods but still they triumphed
