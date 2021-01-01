Home

Subscribe Now
Campaigning Stratford councillor to step down

Campaigning Stratford councillor to step down

Stratford’s campaigning county councillor Dominic Skinner will not seek re-election in May’s local elections.

Driver admits blame after crash led to death of Wootton Wawen pensioner

Driver admits blame after crash led to death of Wootton Wawen pensioner

Driver admits blame after crash led to death of Wootton Wawen pensioner

Kenneth Alder, 74, from Wootton Wawen died on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Town mourns loss of kind, caring GP

Town mourns loss of kind, caring GP

Town mourns loss of kind, caring GP

Dr Sue Pritchard passed away following cancer diagnosis

Now that's true grit!

Now that's true grit!

Now that's true grit!

Warwickshire gritters have been out in force

Desperate plea for return of stolen four-week-old puppies

Desperate plea for return of stolen four-week-old puppies

Desperate plea for return of stolen four-week-old puppies

Farmer warns that puppies need their mother to survive

"It is like teaching with one hand behind your back"

"It is like teaching with one hand behind your back"

"It is like teaching with one hand behind your back"

SCHOOLS have embraced remote learning over the past ten months, but this new way of working does pose challenges for teachers and pupils.

Ilmington artist's illustration of Captain Sir Tom Moore goes viral

Ilmington artist's illustration of Captain Sir Tom Moore goes viral

Ilmington artist's illustration of Captain Sir Tom Moore goes viral

"He has been and will continue to be our hero" says artist Naomi Hands-Smith

MOST READ

"Thank you for saving our little fighter"

"Thank you for saving our little fighter"

"Thank you for saving our little fighter"

A Wellesbourne couple have praised medics for saving the life of their ‘little fighter’ after the pandemic kept the family apart for months.

Staff in tears and night panics - Warwick Hospital doctor describes coronavirus despair

Staff in tears and night panics - Warwick Hospital doctor describes coronavirus despair

Staff in tears and night panics - Warwick Hospital doctor describes coronavirus despair

Dr Ben Attwood said intensive care units such as his at Warwick Hospital had yet to see the large falls in the number of patients
Read more news

SPORT

Annie Mc charges to feature race glory at Warwick

Annie Mc charges to feature race glory at Warwick

David Hucker provides the full low-down from last Wednesday's meeting at Warwick Racecourse.

Further success for Skelton and Murphy

Further success for Skelton and Murphy

Further success for Skelton and Murphy

Dan Skelton's Roksana took pride of place with victory at Ascot.

BTCC stalwart returns to Power Maxed Racing

BTCC stalwart returns to Power Maxed Racing

BTCC stalwart returns to Power Maxed Racing

The 53-year-old is keen to get back behind the wheel after a 12-month sabbatical during the pandemic.

Dawes joins Century for slice of SuperCup action

Dawes joins Century for slice of SuperCup action

Dawes joins Century for slice of SuperCup action

The Fenny Compton team's new signing operates a Domino's Pizza franchise in Scotland.

League celebrates 125th birthday

League celebrates 125th birthday

League celebrates 125th birthday

Chairman Barry Cooke hopes the league can keep going strong in the coming years.
Read more sport news

WHAT'S ON

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect sourdough loaf

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect sourdough loaf

David Pearson, of MOR Bakery and Kitchen, talks about the business and how to make the perfect loaf

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stewart Lee hosts rockumentary on Prefects and Nightingales frontman

A year of ups, downs and panto for indie theatre company

A year of ups, downs and panto for indie theatre company

A year of ups, downs and panto for indie theatre company

John-Robert Partridge, artistic director of Stratford independent theatre company, Tread the Boards, shares the ups and downs from a tumultuous year

Pensioner poet offers antidote to isolation

Pensioner poet offers antidote to isolation

Pensioner poet offers antidote to isolation

Joe Nash's poem This Land shortlisted in competition

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect gin cocktail

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect gin cocktail

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect gin cocktail

The Shakespeare Distillery show how to make Tudor Tom Collins
Read more What's On news
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE