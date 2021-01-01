Home

All adults to be offered Covid-19 vaccine by September

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab makes the pledge as the NHS in England says there has been a 15,000 increase in in-patients since Christmas

Police issue speeding ticket to 'plonker' Reliant Robin driver in Wellesbourne

Driver caught overtaking police car

Water company not aware of any issues with Stratford's water supply

Severn Trent say they are unaware of any issues with Stratford’s water supply, despite residents taking to social media in recent days to complain.

Volunteer vaccinator: 'Why I signed up for jab rollout'

Gill Cleeve tells the Herald about signing up to help St John Ambulance

Youth worker recruitment drive launched

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging people to take up a new challenge in 2021 and get involved in youth work.

Stratford High Street barriers come down during lockdown

Council and business leaders agreed on Friday afternoon to take down the road scheme measures

Green delivery hub project could help cut pollution in Stratford

Green transport could be used to make deliveries to Stratford's homes and businesses

MOST READ

Covid rates falling in most regions but not the West Midlands

While many regions have seen a fall in the number of Covid-19 cases, the West Midlands has seen an increase, the latest figures show

Fond farewell to Dad – legendary Stratford hairdresser

David Beacham, owner of Coiffure by David, has died aged 86
SPORT

Warwickshire rising star signs pro contract

Bethell becomes the sixth Warwickshire men’s cricketer to have graduated from the Academy in the last two years.

Course set for biggest meet of year

Although the action is taking place behind closed doors, four races will be shown live on ITV4.

Turner to take on production car record 40 years on

Turner says he didn't need to think twice about taking on the challenge when asked to do so.

Gus revved up for British GT chance with Century

Burton will be behind the wheel of the team's BMW M4 GT4 complete with a new upgrade for the 2021 season.

Shearer scores 100th winner of season for Nicholls

Shearer landed victory in the concluding National Hunt Flat Race at Warwick on New Year's Eve.
WHAT'S ON

IEW OF THE YEAR: Best arts events from 2020

Herald arts contributors look back on a few highlights from last year

Designer draws attention to charms of Stratford and beyond

Illustrator Adam Beardsmore’s work is inspired by art deco tourist posters

END OF YEAR REVIEW: The best books from 2020

Stratford Literary Festival (SLF) folk and other local reading enthusiasts share their favourite reads from last year

Get a flavour of RSC's new jazz-inspired Midsummer Night's Dream this weekend

A livestreamed work-in-progress concert will be broadcast from the RSC on Saturday

New radio drama tells of Ilmington's role in early royal Christmas broadcast

Writer Mark Carey's drama Voices in the Air was recorded for the BBC ahead of the festive season
