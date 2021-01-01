Stratford businesses 'staring into abyss' as Lockdown 3 hits

A Stratford District Councillor has been suspended from the ruling Conservative group after making the comment at a recent meeting.
Criminals are targeting Warwickshire residents with fraudulent calls and text messages offering coronavirus vaccinations, health leaders have warned.
Pensioner parking permits could be scrapped as part of a proposed shakeup of off-street car parking charges by Stratford District Council.
Honouring the deserving champions Boris Johnson applauds as 'an inspiration to us all'
Lockdown latest: teachers, parents and students react, impact on business, and how the local fight against Covid-19 has finally started.
In the shops now or click to subscribe