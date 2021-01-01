'We're getting ready for bounce back'

With lockdown measures being eased over the coming months, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust announces its plans to reopen
Divisions over the creation of a new super authority covering South Warwickshire have been laid bare, though the idea has moved closer to reality.
A HOLE in the heart has left diving instructor Jack Franklin with a stark choice: raise £19,000 or wait for a heart attack.
How businesses are keeping things moving under new rules for trade with the EU
Schools and leisure industry react to roadmap + Terminal cancer dressmaker's last gown + RIP Fred Winter + Town centre costs + Bear Pit Theatre
In the shops now or click to subscribe