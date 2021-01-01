Weirdest items found in Severn Trent’s sewers this winter

It’s the news no-one looks forward to, but unfortunately council tax bills will go up in April for Stratford residents.
Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services says it is impressed by county service
Proposals to create a new ‘super district council’ covering the whole of South Warwickshire have been enthusiastically supported by Cabinet members.
If you're struggling in lockdown, reach out and get help from the NHS online at Every Mind Matters
Birmingham Road upgrade delayed + Latest area Covid stats + Tributes paid to much-loved Imed Boudhina + Farewell to fencing legend David Kirby
In the shops now or click to subscribe