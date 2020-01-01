Home

Warning issued over bogus workmen

Buildings with private car parks are being targeted by bogus Highways Department workmen, warn Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service.

Stratford district Covid-19 rate 17th lowest in the country

Despite Stratford's low Covid-19 rating it is still classed as Tier 3 after being lumped in with higher rated areas such as Coventry

Zambella’s bidding for Warwick glory

Zambella, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, bids to follow up her Bangor-on-Dee victory.

Council considering its position after receiving government response to its Covid legal challenge

Stratford District Council says it has received a response from the Government regarding its legal challenge to Tier 3 coronavirus measures.
Christmas Supp

Tomi shines in virtual contest

Tomi Wilcock, from the J16 squad, represented Stratford Boat Club in the Year 11 Boys Six Minute Race.

Government misses further deadline over district council's Covid legal challenge

The Government has again failed to meet a deadline from Stratford District Council to respond to its legal challenge to the coronavirus tier system.

'Please continue to do the right thing in Tier 3' say council and police

County council and police in Warwickshire ask public to keep up good work while issuing a reminder of Tier 3 rules

CHRISTMAS AT CARE HOMES: All I want is a hug

Like many care home residents Megan Hickin, 84, who lives at Quinton House, faces a festive season without physical contact from her family

District Council car parks offer free parking during Christmas shopping nights

Free car parking is being offered at Stratford District Council’s pay and display car parks in Stratford during Christmas shopping nights.
Zambella, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, bids to follow up her Bangor-on-Dee victory.

Tomi shines in virtual contest

Tomi Wilcock, from the J16 squad, represented Stratford Boat Club in the Year 11 Boys Six Minute Race.

Stratford Boat Club needs your support to win top Parasport award

ROWING STRATFORD Boat Club needs your votes to be named Parasport Club of the Year. The club were named Parasport Club of the Month for October

Motorsport given green light to restart from tomorrow

MOTORSPORT THE governing body for motorsport has confirmed that racing can continue in England from tomorrow, Wednesday, subject to local restrictions. This…

Finals Day popularity shows as Blast fans roll over into 2021

CRICKET CRICKET fans have once again proven the popularity of Vitality Blast Finals Day, as more than 86 per cent of tickets buyers for the 2020 showpiece…
Ragley wins starring role in The Crown

Ragley Hall has won a starring role in TV's hit series The Crown – by standing in as Princess Diana's Althorp home.

RSC TIER 3 RESPONSE: 'Deeply disappointed'

In response to Warwickshire moving into tier 3 Covid restrictions, RSC Executive Director Catherine Mallyon and Gregory Doran, RSC Artistic Director commented: “We…

Singer Andrew keeps sane and carries on... raising funds for Children in Need

Singer Andrew James raised an incredible £3,001 for Children in Need by performing online. Usually available for hire to sing at weddings and corporate…

STRATFORD LITERARY FESTIVAL: Live and virtual from this weekend

Stratford Literary Festival’s Winter Weekend has kicked off with a great line up of authors speaking in exclusive online interviews. Each event costs…

Rare Fourth Folio of Shakespeare's plays goes to auction

A rare Fourth Folio of Shakespeare’s plays dating from 1685 is to go under the hammer next week when it will be sold alongside 300 valuable books. The…
