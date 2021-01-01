Home

Doctors plea with patients to keep attending screenings

Putting off routine medical appointments during the pandemic could have deadly consequences, medical experts warn.

Covid rule-breaker suspected of harassing female has car seized in Trinity Mead

'Driver engaged in an inappropriate conversation before the female ran off'

We need to make big changes now say transport groups

Radical changes to the town centre are needed to cure Stratford’s transport woes and dramatically cut carbon emissions, according to a new report.

Cyril's five-year court battle with Stratford District Council nears final judgement

Council needs to be more transparent says campaigner

Snitterfield man jailed for smashing wife's head through window

A company boss smashed his wife’s head through a window in a drunken rage after she had refused to clean up when he was sick after a night out.

Rail group gains influential backer

Lord Digby Jones has backed a new voluntary community group supporting railway stations on the Stratford to Birmingham ‘Shakespeare Line’.

Award success for Bidford Pharmacy

A well-known Bidford business has been named as one of the top pharmacies in the country.

Parties squabble over leaflet deliveries

A SPAT has broken out between the Tories and Lib Dems over the delivery of political leaflets in the run-up to May’s local elections.

Shocking number of drivers detected using mobiles behind the wheel

Almost 50 drivers were caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel on the M40 and M42 this month during an operation by Warwickshire Police.
Bears extend Hannon-Dalby's contract

Hannon-Dalby will stay with Warwickshire until the end of the 2023 season.

Rowing will rise again, vows boat club

Since the very first lockdown in March, clubs like Stratford BC have been forced to change the way they operate.

Weaver: PMR not here to make up the BTCC numbers

Team principal Adam Weaver says the team is looking to "come out the blocks fighting".

Bears sign Lintott on three-year deal

The 27-year-old impressed in last year's Vitality Blast with ten wickets in nine games at an average of 18.9 and economy rate of just 6.3.

Allmankind headlines an afternoon to remember for Skelton

Allmankind now heads for the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy at next month's Cheltenham Festival.
Curtains up on new RSC costume workshop

The 19th century buildings have been revamped amid testing times

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: Make-up lockdown masterclass

Stratford College make-up lecturer Lauren Smith shows you how to really stun this Valentine's.

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: For the love of food

Head chef of 33 The Scullery, Andrew Edwards, on Valentine's dining...

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect sourdough loaf

David Pearson, of MOR Bakery and Kitchen, talks about the business and how to make the perfect loaf

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stewart Lee hosts rockumentary on Prefects and Nightingales frontman
