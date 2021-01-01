Home

Subscribe Now
Man dies following serious collision in Bearley

Man dies following serious collision in Bearley

A man has died following a collision in Bearley in the early hours of this morning.

Stratford among top areas for giving over 65s Covid vaccination

Stratford among top areas for giving over 65s Covid vaccination

Stratford among top areas for giving over 65s Covid vaccination

Estimated figures show how Warwick, Cotswolds, Coventry and Birmingham are also doing

The Bear Pit: Stratford's little theatre with the big heart hit by the Covid crisis is saved for now

The Bear Pit: Stratford's little theatre with the big heart hit by the Covid crisis is saved for now

The Bear Pit: Stratford's little theatre with the big heart hit by the Covid crisis is saved for now

As Covid-19 troubled The Bear Pit's finances and future its members speak about what the theatre means to the town.

Trading standards warn of criminals selling sick and stolen puppies

Trading standards warn of criminals selling sick and stolen puppies

Trading standards warn of criminals selling sick and stolen puppies

New campaign includes top tips to follow when buying a new puppy

Tributes to father, husband and Stratford businessman, Fred Winter

Tributes to father, husband and Stratford businessman, Fred Winter

Tributes to father, husband and Stratford businessman, Fred Winter

The former managing director of the Stratford family-run department store has died aged 86.

Britain's Got Talent dance star Yakub to work with the Royal Ballet

Britain's Got Talent dance star Yakub to work with the Royal Ballet

Britain's Got Talent dance star Yakub to work with the Royal Ballet

The Thomas Jolyffe Primary School pupil will start work on a music video during the Easter break

Wedding dress is a labour of love for Stratford mum during her cancer fight

Wedding dress is a labour of love for Stratford mum during her cancer fight

Wedding dress is a labour of love for Stratford mum during her cancer fight

Mum of two, Laura Callard, has been working on the dress for a year while undergoing cancer treatment

MOST READ

Customers set to return to Wetherspoon soon

Customers set to return to Wetherspoon soon

Customers set to return to Wetherspoon soon

Wetherspoon will open beer gardens at half of its pubs when lockdown restrictions lift next month.

Warnings of pupil mental health crisis not helpful say headteachers

Warnings of pupil mental health crisis not helpful say headteachers

Warnings of pupil mental health crisis not helpful say headteachers

Stratford headteachers are warning against catastrophising over the impact of the pandemic on pupils’ mental health.
Read more news

SPORT

Sims bags six points on Mahindra debut

Sims bags six points on Mahindra debut

Alexander's points haul puts him 13th in the drivers’ standings.

Adaptive squad back on the water

Adaptive squad back on the water

Adaptive squad back on the water

Welcoming the squad back was Mayor of Stratford Cllr Tony Jackson, Mayoress Mandy Jackson and Stratford BC president Paul Stanton.

Feature race glory for Espoir De Teillee

Feature race glory for Espoir De Teillee

Feature race glory for Espoir De Teillee

Espoir De Teillee held off the late challenge of favourite Espoir De Guye to land the feature Class 2 Budbrooke Handicap Chase.

Salkeld revved up for British GT bow

Salkeld revved up for British GT bow

Salkeld revved up for British GT bow

He is the second driver to make the step up to British GT with Century Motorsport for 2021, following in the footsteps of Gus Burton.

Rugby club tackles impact of pandemic

Rugby club tackles impact of pandemic

Rugby club tackles impact of pandemic

Stratford RFC have faced many difficult challenges over the past year.
Read more sport news

WHAT'S ON

The Bear Pit: Stratford's little theatre with the big heart hit by the Covid crisis is saved for now

The Bear Pit: Stratford's little theatre with the big heart hit by the Covid crisis is saved for now

As Covid-19 troubled The Bear Pit's finances and future its members speak about what the theatre means to the town.

Britain's Got Talent dance star Yakub to work with the Royal Ballet

Britain's Got Talent dance star Yakub to work with the Royal Ballet

Britain's Got Talent dance star Yakub to work with the Royal Ballet

The Thomas Jolyffe Primary School pupil will start work on a music video during the Easter break

May opening planned for Shakespeare's birthplace

May opening planned for Shakespeare's birthplace

May opening planned for Shakespeare's birthplace

With lockdown measures being eased over the coming months, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust announces its plans to reopen

The Bear Pit – Stratford's little theatre with the big heart

The Bear Pit – Stratford's little theatre with the big heart

The Bear Pit – Stratford's little theatre with the big heart

Herald arts feature looks into the heritage of the Bear Pit, its importance to the area and why we must support it through the pandemic

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: The perfect pinny for messy time

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: The perfect pinny for messy time

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: The perfect pinny for messy time

Stratford College fashion and textiles lecturer Louisa Figus shares her expert knowledge.
Read more What's On news
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE