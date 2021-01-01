Home

Council tax rise confirmed

It’s the news no-one looks forward to, but unfortunately council tax bills will go up in April for Stratford residents.

Firefighters win praise for tackling extra duties under pandemic

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services says it is impressed by county service

Stratford man charged over damage to vehicles at hospital car park

39-year-old man arrested on Sunday night

South Warwickshire leaders welcome gradual route out of lockdown

But businesses in the Stratford district still need your support online before they can reopen to customers later this year.

Questions raised over the reopening of England's schools in one hit

While getting children back to schools is welcomed, some people have called for a staggered reopening.

Digital Dream comes to the RSC

The RSC's new 50-minute show, Dream, will have the feel of a video game

Creation of new 'super district council' set to be debated

Proposals to create a new ‘super district council’ covering the whole of South Warwickshire have been enthusiastically supported by Cabinet members.

Doctors plea with patients to keep attending screenings

Putting off routine medical appointments during the pandemic could have deadly consequences, medical experts warn.

Covid rule-breaker suspected of harassing female has car seized in Trinity Mead

'Driver engaged in an inappropriate conversation before the female ran off'
Pozzi makes indoor championships squad

The Stratford star is one of 41 athletes that have made the GB&NI squad.

PMR steps up its driver development programme

Jac Constable will be joining the team as a development driver.

Century to support trio at 24-hour events

Daren Jorgensen, Brett Strom and Danny van Dongen will travel across the pond later this year to join forces with the Fenny Compton-based team.

Club rises to challenges faced through pandemic

Stratford AC tell their story on how they've adapted to ever-changing restrictions in the pandemic.

Bears extend Hannon-Dalby's contract

Hannon-Dalby will stay with Warwickshire until the end of the 2023 season.
Digital Dream comes to the RSC

The RSC's new 50-minute show, Dream, will have the feel of a video game

PHOTO GALLERY: A delve into Bearley's past

A census has taken place in the UK since 1801. Ahead of the next one taking place on 21st March the Herald looks at bygone Bearley

Curtains up on new RSC costume workshop

The 19th century buildings have been revamped amid testing times

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: Make-up lockdown masterclass

Stratford College make-up lecturer Lauren Smith shows you how to really stun this Valentine's.

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: For the love of food

Head chef of 33 The Scullery, Andrew Edwards, on Valentine's dining...
