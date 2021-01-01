Home

Parties squabble over leaflet deliveries

A SPAT has broken out between the Tories and Lib Dems over the delivery of political leaflets in the run-up to May’s local elections.

Alcester could be celebrating Christmas... this summer

Plans are being discussed for a beach party with volley ball and a separate St Nick’s Night in Alcester – coronavirus rules permitting.

Shocking number of drivers detected using mobiles behind the wheel

Almost 50 drivers were caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel on the M40 and M42 this month during an operation by Warwickshire Police.

Pensioner parking permits removal challenged

A MOVE to axe parking permits for the over-65s is set to be reviewed after opposition councillors called in the decision.

Helping our NHS heroes get to work

A volunteer organisation is going the extra mile to support health workers struggling to make it into work.

Win a share in racehorse

You can part-own beauty He's A Knowall as part of Old Gold Racing offering

Orbit leaves families in limbo on house sale

Orbit has so far failed to update lease meaning house sale cannot go ahead

Birmingham Road plans on hold so motorists can get their vaccination jabs

Warwickshire County Council said it will carry out the improvement work as soon as it is practical.

Appeal after cyclist injured in hit-and-run in Stratford

The cyclist was hit from behind but the driver who, after initially stopping, drove off towards Stratford town centre, police say.
Bears extend Hannon-Dalby's contract

Hannon-Dalby will stay with Warwickshire until the end of the 2023 season.

Rowing will rise again, vows boat club

Since the very first lockdown in March, clubs like Stratford BC have been forced to change the way they operate.

Weaver: PMR not here to make up the BTCC numbers

Team principal Adam Weaver says the team is looking to "come out the blocks fighting".

Bears sign Lintott on three-year deal

The 27-year-old impressed in last year's Vitality Blast with ten wickets in nine games at an average of 18.9 and economy rate of just 6.3.

Allmankind headlines an afternoon to remember for Skelton

Allmankind now heads for the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy at next month's Cheltenham Festival.
Curtains up on new RSC costume workshop

The 19th century buildings have been revamped amid testing times

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: Make-up lockdown masterclass

Stratford College make-up lecturer Lauren Smith shows you how to really stun this Valentine's.

CELEBRATING VALENTINE'S: For the love of food

Head chef of 33 The Scullery, Andrew Edwards, on Valentine's dining...

LOCKDOWN MASTERCLASS: How to make the perfect sourdough loaf

David Pearson, of MOR Bakery and Kitchen, talks about the business and how to make the perfect loaf

Stratford artist Greg McLeod helps bring Robert Lloyd's story to life

Stewart Lee hosts rockumentary on Prefects and Nightingales frontman
