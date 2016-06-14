Bard rates highly in school poll

SHAKESPEARE’S works remain some of our most fondly remembered books, so says a recently compiled list of the nation’s favourite school books.

Four of the Bard’s plays appear in the top 20 that has been drawn up by Oxford Home Schooling.

The highest ranked was Macbeth in sixth place in the poll of 2,000 people with 17.71 per cent of the votes. Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Much Ado About Nothing were also listed as favourites.

Number one on the list was Animal Farm by George Orwell with 27.08 per cent of the vote.