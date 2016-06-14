Bard rates highly in school poll

By
Simon Woodings
-
2
1419
The Jacobean-era Cobbe portrait said to be of William Shakespeare, which is on display at the National Trust's Hatchlands Park in Surrey.

SHAKESPEARE’S works remain some of our most fondly remembered books, so says a recently compiled list of the nation’s favourite school books.

Four of the Bard’s plays appear in the top 20 that has been drawn up by Oxford Home Schooling.

The highest ranked was Macbeth in sixth place in the poll of 2,000 people with 17.71 per cent of the votes. Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Much Ado About Nothing were also listed as favourites.

Number one on the list was Animal Farm by George Orwell with 27.08 per cent of the vote.

  • noway

    That’s bullshit, what was the age demo for this? I’m guessing over 50!!! sure potter and twilight would rate higher these days. all I can remember about Shakespeare at school was it was just boring and annoying until we got to watch Romeo and Juliet the movie. Juliet got her baps out which was an eye opener for the 14 year old boys in the class!!

  • Hong Kong Clarky

    When I was at school nobody cared about Shakespeare, the only literature we read was Razzle Fiesta and Escort.. mind you i did go to a school in Sparkhill B’ham which back in the day (70’s & 80’s) was a hotbed of controversial literature.