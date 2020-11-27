United to fight unjust Warwickshire Tier 3 status

Warwickshire County Council and local politicians are calling on the Government to review the county’s Tier 3 rating as soon as possible.

Shock and anger continue to be the dominant reactions to Stratford and South Warwickshire being placed in Tier 3.

The harshest rating is despite the number of Covid-19 cases in the Stratford area being half the national average – with 99.9 cases per 100K compared to England’ s 200 per 100K.

Stratford’s Covid rate is the lowest in Warwickshire, however it along with other nearby towns with lower levels of the virus have been lumped in with data from the West Midlands, including such places such as Solihull and Coventry, which have considerably more cases and higher hospital bed occupancy.

Local Covid cases

Nuneaton 304.9 (396)

Redditch 235.7 (201)

Warwick 158.6 (228)

Stratford-upon-Avon 99.9 (cases 150)

Solihull 245.9 (532)

Rugby 207.5 (226)

Coventry 197.3 (733)

Rate is per 100K population recorded in last seven days (with actual number of cases). From gov.uk

Today (Friday) WCC leader Izzi Seccombe has said she will mount a fight to get Warwickshire out of Tier 3.

She told Coventry Live that she “will be doing everything I can and influencing anyone I can to get Warwickshire in the place they should be, Tier 2”.

She continued: “I was shocked and disappointed that Warwickshire was advised that we would be placed in Tier 3 when we come out of lockdown on 2nd December.”

“Our evidence shows a steady reduction in the infection rate and despite the pressure and the great work that our Hospitals they do have extra capacity and are not full.

“It is evident that we will not get this [Tier 3] changed before the review date on December 16.

“In the meantime, I will be doing everything I can and influencing anyone I can to get Warwickshire in the place they should be, Tier 2.”

Both Labour and Conservative councillors and politicians condemned the way the county’s rating has been calculated and called for it to be urgently reconsidered.

Stratford’s Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi commented: “I spoke with the Health Secretary after the announcement on Thursday and made clear to him the very strong feelings from constituents about restrictions in Stratford-on-Avon being affected by factors in areas further away from us than from our immediate neighbours, such as Worcestershire and Oxfordshire, both of whom will be moving into Tier 2 next week.

He continued: “I fully understand these concerns. Therefore, along with fellow Warwickshire MPs, I will be pushing the Department of Health and Social Care to ensure Warwickshire is considered alone, and separately from Coventry and Solihull in all future decisions about restrictions in our county.”

Labour’s Matt Western, Warwick and Leamington MP, said on Twitter that it was “utterly bonkers for our area to be grouped with Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry. [The] decision needs to be reversed immediately for whole of Warwick District.”

Meanwhile Conservative MP Jeremy Wright, Kenilworth and Southam, spoke against the county’s harsh tier rating in Parliament and said he was calling on the Secretary of State to take an urgent review of Warwickshire’s position.