Stratford district leisure centres get set to reopen

LEISURE centres run by Everyone Active in Stratford district are set to reopen after being given the green light by the government – with activities in line with the Tier 3 restrictions.

Stratford Leisure Centre, Shipston Leisure Centre, Southam Leisure Centre, Studley Leisure Centre and The Greig Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Stratford District Council, will reopen their doors on Wednesday, 2nd December.

The government has confirmed leisure centres across all tiers will be safe to reopen with strict operational measures in place. Full information on what that means for Tier 3 is available here.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Alex Fuoco-Lang, said: “We’re very much looking forward to reopening our centres and welcoming back the local community.

“After being closed for a month, this announcement from Government is the news the leisure industry has been eagerly awaiting.

“It is very important to give people the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre, particularly during the winter months, and this will go a long way to maintaining the good health of local communities.

“We would like to thank the 615,000 people across the country who signed the petition we supported to keep gyms open, which triggered a parliamentary debate, and to acknowledge the impressive manner in which the leisure industry has pulled together.

“We would also like to thank Stratford District Council for their support, which has proved invaluable during this challenging year.

“Ensuring our colleagues and customers remain safe is our number one priority and we have carefully considered the strict measurements to ensure we adhere to the guidance.

“We will be contacting all customers directly over the coming days regarding the centres reopening. We look forward to welcoming everyone back and thank them for their patience.”

Cllr Ian Shenton, the district council’s operations portfolio holder, added: “Leisure centres play a vital part in the well-being, general and mental health of the community and I am, therefore, very pleased that our leisure centres are able to re-open.

“Our leisure centres have taken steps to ensure they are safe to use and I am very keen to encourage new and existing members to use the facilities and help improve their own fitness and health in our welcoming and safe environment.”