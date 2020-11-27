‘Blunderbuss’ approach to Tier decisions condemned by Stratford council leader

STRATFORD District Council Leader Cllr Tony Jefferson has voiced further frustration at the decision to put Stratford district into Tier 3 – saying the government has adopted a ‘blunderbuss’ approach.

Cllr Jefferson spoke to the Herald yesterday, Thursday, but has gone further in a statement issued today, Friday.

He said: “The announcement we are in Tier 3 is bitterly disappointing and is not good news for residents and is truly devastating for businesses.

“Given where we are, this announcement has come as a shock and it’s been greeted with surprise, dismay and disbelief across Warwickshire. Our expectation was that we would go into Tier 2 but we seem to have been grouped in with places like Coventry and Solihull.

“I’m disappointed and angry because of the adverse effect this will have on local businesses and all the businesses in the supply chain and it’ll be devastating for the hospitality industry too.

“This is not good news, especially as our district residents have be adhering to the guidelines. I think that this decision has undermined confidence in the entire tier approach and definitely does not feel fair

“There should be a more targeted approach within Warwickshire – allocating Tier 2 to areas, such as Stratford-on-Avon, where infection is low, and putting Tier 3 restrictions in place where the rates are higher.

“We appear to have been sacrificed on the altar of administrative convenience. It says little for the capability and credibility of an administrative machine that has adopted such a blunderbuss approach.”

And he added: “In close collaboration with Warwick District we are fighting hard to get the position reviewed, however, we are not confident that people are willing to listen and understand. Nevertheless we will lobby as hard as we possibly can.”

“We need a clear road map out of these restrictions and a meaningful package of support for jobs and businesses, especially in the hospitality sector.”