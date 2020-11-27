KES on top of the world after Sunday Times acclaim for Shakespeare’s School

KES has been named The Sunday Times State Secondary School of the Decade by Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide.

The 28th edition of Parent Power is published by the paper and on its website this Sunday, 29th November and includes a special feature on its national and regional schools of the decade.

Editor of Parent Power Alastair McCall said: “There are many schools that have achieved sustained academic excellence over the past decade, but few have shown the consistent pattern of improvement achieved at ‘Shakespeare’s School’, rising in that time from around 70% A*-B grades at A-level to nearly 90%.

“These are levels of attainment of which even King Edward VI’s most famous pupil would be proud, worthy of a sonnet even.

“Under the leadership of Bennet Carr the school is playing at the top of its game and sets standards to which all schools should aspire.

“It achieves success without being an academic hothouse, turning out able and well-rounded children ready to embrace the next stage of life. No wonder places here are so highly prized. It is a thoroughly deserving winner of our national State Secondary School of the Decade award.”

Mr Carr said in response: “There are many wonderful schools operating in a variety of different contexts, so I am obviously delighted that our work has been acknowledged in this way.

“I am delighted further by the fact that the award recognises not only our outstanding academic credentials at both GCSE and A Level, but our sustained commitment to pursuing the highest levels of achievement across all areas of school life. It is this exceptional wealth of educational opportunities which makes KES such a special place.

“I am exceptionally proud of our students and the enthusiasm and commitment they demonstrate on a daily basis, and of the thoughtful and well-rounded young adults they become.

“They would be the first to acknowledge that our position as one of the leading state schools equally reflects an extraordinary amount of hard work and dedication on the part of their teachers and support staff.

“I feel fortunate to have the privilege of leading this wonderful school and I am grateful to the parents for believing in our vision of education, and to the governors and trustees for their unstinting support. Just when I thought I could not be more proud of the school, I find that I am.

“Having said this, a key feature of all outstanding schools is that they do not stand still – so we won’t be resting on our laurels.”

Chairman of governors Victor Matts added: “This award reflects the tremendous commitment of the headmaster, staff, students and parents.

“KES is an environment where everyone can succeed because it offers a truly holistic education.”