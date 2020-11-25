Singer Andrew keeps sane and carries on… raising funds for Children in Need

Singer Andrew James raised an incredible £3,001 for Children in Need by performing online.

Usually available for hire to sing at weddings and corporate functions, Andrew has a great voice that can belt out pop classics and country ballads with ease.

This talent coupled with his relaxed humour gave Andrew a mission through the first lockdown: he started live-streaming his performances twice a week. The ‘Stay Sane’ sessions, as he named them, were broadcast from his home studio in a bid to bring some company and comfort to everyone during the pandemic.

He told the Herald: “I began to get people tuning in from all over the world – from Switzerland, Holland and I even had a request to play a song for someone in Cuba – and a whole ward at Warwick Hospital listened in. It’s become a real community.”

Then Andrew spotted an advert for Children in Need. “I saw the ad – which you can barely watch without balling your eyes out – and I said to my wife Heidi we should do something.”

He got his friend Sophie Gallant to gather raffle goodies from businesses. Even before Sunday’s broadcast they had raised £750.

Andrew said: “The donations just rolled in. It’s incredible we raised £3,001 and there’s a great community feeling to it, which is what I love about it.

“I get a massive amount of requests to play Ed Sheeran songs. Other popular choices include Piano Man and Sweet Caroline, and Coldplay and Dolly Parton are also favourites. “Most people will relax and have a glass of wine as they watch – and I usually have a gin and tonic on the go,” he added.

You can watch Andrew’s “Staying Sane” session at 6pm this Sunday via www. facebook.com/MrAndrewJamesMusic.