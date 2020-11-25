Discretionary grant scheme to offer more help to businesses

Discretionary support grants to help businesses severely impacted by lockdown restrictions are being made available.

The grants, which are in addition to the scheme for businesses that have been forced to close during the second lockdown, will cover a four-week period up to 2nd December and is a flat rate of £1,250 per business.

The scheme seeks to support those who were operating on 4 November 2020 in the non-essential retail, hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors and those who have been directly impacted through the support chains to businesses who have been forced to close.

For full qualifying eligibility and to apply online visit: www.stratford.gov.uk/coronavirus/local-restrictions-support-grant-national-lockdown.cfm

Cllr Jo Barker, portfolio holder for people, said: “The District Council continues to support and pay out grant funding to local businesses and we hope this funding will support some of those who were not eligible for the other business support grant.

“We know this is a really difficult time for many businesses across our district, but we’re committed to making sure there’s help and support to all our businesses.”