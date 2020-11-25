Saints geared up for season restart

FOOTBALL

WITH the second lockdown in England due to end next Wednesday, 2nd December, Southam United manager Richard Kay is preparing an immediate restart of training ahead of a resumption of Hellenic League fixtures the following week, writes David Hucker.

In their last match before lockdown, Saints were held to a 1-1 draw by Thame United Reserves at Bobby Hancocks Park, dropping their first league points of the season, leaving them in third place in Division Two North.

Kay will be keen to get back on the winning trail when they take on Easington Sports Development from Banbury, the only team to take points off them last season.

One player who will not be in the squad is striker George Coombes, who signed from Easington at the start of the season.

He has since left the club having scored just once in six matches.

Kay has added to his squad with the signing of former Brentford Academy player Trinoi Hartwell and Irlam and FC United of Manchester youth player Josh Otunji, but continues to operate with one of the lowest number of players in the league with 21 currently signed on.

Saints have continued their high rate of scoring from last season, with 21 goals in seven matches, although their defensive record has been a cause of concern to Kay.

Last season’s leading scorer Levi Steele is again hitting the net with 11 goals so far and is one of four players to have started in all seven matches.

Still involved in all three Hellenic League cup competitions, having been reinstated in the Sports Challenge Cup after Easington Sports were found to have brought on an ineligible player as a substitute, and with 23 league matches to play, the break has meant Southam will be in action twice a week for most of the remainder of the season.