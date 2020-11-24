Wellesbourne man jailed after deliberately sneezing in police car

A man who deliberately sneezed and spluttered in the back of a police car after officers had arrested him has been jailed for five months.

Thomas Coates, 21, of Hotchkiss Close, Wellesbourne appeared at Warwick Crown Court where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police arrested Coates in connection with a separate incident on the night of 13 June.

As they transported Coates back to custody in a police car he asked the officers their view on Coronavirus and what would happen if he coughed on them. He then deliberately sneezed and coughed.

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith, head of local policing, said: “At a time when police officers are at the front line of keeping the public safe during the pandemic it is shocking that people think it acceptable to act in this way.

“Coates’ actions not only put the officers’ health at risk but the health of their colleagues and families.

“This case highlights the very real risks police officers are confronted with every day. This type of behaviour is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”