GOTCHA! Police catch record-breaking number of drivers on phones

Warwickshire Police’s Commercial Vehicle Unit has achieved record-breaking results after officers used the Highways England owned HGV supercab to patrol the motorways in Warwickshire to look for drivers who are putting themselves or other innocent road users at risk by their driving behaviour.

During the five-day Operation Tramline ending on Friday 13 November 2020, officers working in collaboration with Highways England and supported by the Operations Patrol Unit and the Special Constabulary detected a record 317 offences including 69 drivers who were using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving (6 points and £200 fine).

In one incident it took two police cars to stop the driver of an HGV travelling at 60mph on the M40 as he was so distracted by his mobile phone that he did not seem to notice the blue lights and sirens. He was also not wearing a seatbelt and the load he was carrying was not properly secured.