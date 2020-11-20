Stratford College student Cece explains living with Tourette’s

PHOTOGRAPHY student Cece Arthurs has offered her peers and tutors a glimpse into life with Tourette’s syndrome.

Cece, 17, grabbed the attention of her course mates when she delivered a presentation describing how she went from barely speaking for four years at school to finally finding her voice at Stratford College.

She said: “In my old school I had to suppress my tics out of fear that I’d get bullied or made fun of, but our photography class is so close that from the second week I was comfortable enough to stop suppressing them because it’s such an accepting environment.”

Cece wanted her classmates to understand the condition and feel comfortable asking questions about it. Lecturer Sophie Jolly said: “Cece approached me and asked if she could deliver this presentation to the class. It was touching and educational. I felt so immensely proud of her.”

In her presentation, Cece explained that TS is a medical condition caused by tics – a movement or sound the body has no control over – and delved into how to interact when someone has tics.

And her message is connecting as she recently received almost 20,000 likes on a video about the subject on social media platform TikTok.