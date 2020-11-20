Council offers more financial help to Covid hit businesses

Further coronavirus support grants for businesses across the district are being made available.

At the beginning of the second lockdown, central Government announced a second wave of financial business support for eligible businesses.

Stratford-on Avon-District Council will again be administering the grants for businesses on behalf of Government across Stratford-on-Avon District, who are affected by the national lockdown restrictions.

Eligible businesses, who pay business rate and have a non-domestic rates account, can now access the Local Restrictions Business Support Grant Scheme using the online application – https://www.stratford.gov.uk/coronavirus/local-restrictions-support-grant-national-lockdown.cfm

Businesses applying for grants are being asked to ensure all supporting documents are included within any applications.

The Government has recommended that the grant funding is used to support those in the non-essential retail, hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors.

Cllr Jo Baker, portfolio holder for people, said: “We know businesses everywhere are facing an incredibly tough position. Our teams will work hard with business owners to ensure the grants can reach them as soon as possible.

“It follows over £34.5 million of grants being distributed in the first lockdown earlier this year.”

For those businesses not eligible for this grant a further discretionary scheme is currently been worked up and will be available shortly.