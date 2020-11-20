Fire service warns residents about the danger of carbon monoxide

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding residents of the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) following a rise in related incidents and calls over the weekend.

With the colder weather coming in people will be using gas appliances more so it’s crucial that you get your appliances tested.

Residents should only use a Gas Safe registered engineer to fit, fix and service their appliances and are advised to visit www.GasSafeRegister.co.uk or call 0800 408 5500 to find one in their area.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, tasteless, poisonous gas produced by incomplete burning of carbon-based fuels including gas, oil, wood and coal.

You can’t see it, taste it or smell it, but CO can kill quickly without warning. The most common symptoms include headaches, dizziness, tiredness and nausea.