Council tax scam warning to residents

Stratford District Council is warning residents to be on their guard following reports of an email scam offering a council tax refund.

The emails appear to have been sent from Stratford-on-Avon District Council, but in fact are a scam, designed to obtain people’s personal data and bank details.

Cllr Jo Barker, portfolio holder for people at Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “We have been made aware that there is a council tax refund scam happening locally. If you have received any correspondence about a council tax refund that asks you to click a link, then input personal details please delete it.

“It’s appalling that fraudsters are taking advantage of the fact that many residents are suffering financially as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“If you have any doubts whether correspondence sent to you is genuine please contact the District Council and officers will be able to help you.”

To help avoid falling victim to scams residents should consider the following advice.

Stop: Take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect: Contact your bank immediately if you think you have fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

Advice on how to protect yourself from fraud can also be found at Take Five – a national campaign offering advice that helps prevent fraud: https://takefive-stopfraud.org.uk/