Police investigate series of post box thefts in South Warwickshire

The mysterious theft of a number of post boxes in South Warwickshire in recent days has prompted the police to appeal to the public for information.

In the past week four post boxes have been stolen, with three being taken on the same night in the early hours of Friday 13th November.

During that night post boxes on Station Road in Bishops Itchington, Fosse Crescent in Princethorpe and another in Chadshunt were taken.

Overnight on 14/15th November a further box was removed from Brook Lane in Moreton Morrell while at some point between Friday 13th November and Tuesday 17th November a post box on the Fosse Way in Radford Semele had its front ripped off and contents taken.

All five were small metal cubed post boxes with some being removed from wooden posts and others forced from free-standing walls.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the areas stated at around the time of the thefts, noticed any vehicles or are in possession of CCTV or dashcam footage from close to the scenes, email the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team at ruralcrimeteam@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.

You can also anonymously call the NFU Online Rural Crime Hotline on 0800 783 0137