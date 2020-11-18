UPDATE: Town sign highly-rated goalkeeper

FOOTBALL

FORMER Coventry City, Portsmouth and Yeovil Town goalkeeper Liam O’Brien has put pen to paper with Stratford Town.

Following a short stint at Queens Park Rangers, O’Brien signed a three-year contract with Portsmouth in 2008, back when Pompey were in the Premier League.

Spells at Barnet, Brentford and Dagenham & Redbridge followed before a return to Portsmouth where he made three appearances as Pompey won promotion to League One as champions.

O’Brien then made the move to Coventry City, making 11 outings for the Sky Blues during the 2017-18 season.

The shot-stopper then moved to Yeovil where he made six appearances alongside former Town favourite Albi Skendi.

Speaking of his move to Town, O’Brien said: “I’m delighted to be signing for Stratford.

“I spoke with the club chairman (Jed McCrory) who told me about the vision for the club and I can’t wait to get started.

“The last year has been the toughest of my career so I’m excited to get be playing back near to home and start enjoying my football again.”

Meanwhile, recent recruit Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham says he’s going to “let his feet do the talking” after joining Stratford Town from fellow league rivals Rushall Olympic.

The 23-year-old winger arrives at the Arden Garages Stadium ready for when the Southern Premier Central season gets back under way at some point after the national lockdown ends 2nd December at the earliest.

Leachman-Whittingham started his career at Walsall’s academy and following his release by the Saddlers, he then went on to play for the likes of Tividale, Market Drayton, Corby Town, Redditch United and most recently Rushall Olympic.

In February 2019, he was selected to represent the FA in a match to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Herefordshire County FA, when a predominantly England C team took on a Herefordshire Select XI at Edgar Street, home of Hereford FC.

On signing for Town, Leachman-Whittingham said: “I’m just charged up and ready to kickstart my season again after the restart for such a good club as Stratford, who will be battling in-and-around the play-offs.

“I know quite a few of the lads so it won’t take me long to gel. It’s time to get my head down and let my feet do the talking, score goals and help the team out the best way I can.”