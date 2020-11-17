Police warn gatherings are not acceptable after incidents across the county

Warwickshire Police are warning people not to hold parties and gatherings in the homes following incidents in Stratford and across the county in recent days.

Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “We continue to see high levels of compliance with the COVID restrictions in Warwickshire and it is clear that most people in the county are doing the right thing to help stop the spread of the virus.

“But we do continue to see a minority disregarding the rules, which puts them and their communities at greater risk. One continuing theme is parties and gatherings, particularly in private homes.

“On Friday we had reports of a social gathering at a workplace in Stratford, and private houses in Leamington, Bedworth and Nuneaton, and on Saturday there were reports of two gatherings in homes in Warwick, as well as parties in Exhall and Leamington.

“The restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives. It is not acceptable for people to blatantly disregard the rules and the potential consequences of their actions. We take reports of breaches seriously and will investigate and take action. As a result of the incidents mentioned above, 26 people have been reported for fixed penalty notices, with some investigations still be carried out.

“This is a key period in the fight against the virus and I urge everyone to follow the rules and do the right thing for Warwickshire.”