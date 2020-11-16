Myton Hospices appeal for support as pandemic hits finances

The Myton Hospices expects to have lost at least £2million in voluntary income this year as a result of the pandemic and does not yet know what the financial impact of the second lockdown will be on the charity.

Myton is continuing to provide care and support for people with life limiting illnesses and their families in its hospices and in the community. The charity is the only provider of Inpatient beds in Coventry and Warwickshire and both of its units remain open.

Myton has made cost savings of £1.5m by streamlining its support functions in order to protect services for patients and families, and is still running services from all three of its sites in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick.

Whilst much of this is being done remotely it is offering some face to face appointments where necessary.

For the second time this year Myton’s 25 shops have had to close and all face to face fundraising has stopped, whilst the future of mass participation events remains uncertain.

There are a number of ways you can support the charity, from donating your time or good quality items for them to sell, to spreading the word that services remain open or making a donation.

You can find out more on social media @MytonHospices, visit www.mytonhospice.org or make a donation to their urgent appeal at www.mytonhopsice.org/appeal

Myton CEO, Ruth Freeman said: “Now more than ever before we need the support of our community. We are doing all we can to protect your local hospice services but we can’t do it alone. Whilst we are not in crisis, we are facing huge financial pressures and it is essential we safeguard Myton so we can be there for those who need us most, now and in the future. I would urge anyone that can help us to please get in touch or go online and make a donation. Thank you all for your continued support.”