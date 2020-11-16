Motorcyclist dies following Stratford collision

A witness appeal has been launched following a fatal road traffic collision in Stratford yesterday.

The collision occurred on Loxley Road at around 11am and involved a blue Honda motorbike and a white Mitsubishi 4×4.

The motorbike was travelling along Knights Lane towards the crossroad junction with Loxley Road when the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries. His next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by officers.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, or who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 116 of 15 November.