‘Respect horse riders or else’ warn police

Warwickshire Rural Crime Team has pleaded with drivers to show more respect to horse riders, or face legal consqeuences. PC Andy Steventon said in a post on Facebook: “Over the last two weeks I have dealt with three drivers who thought it was acceptable to rev their engine, beep their horn or swear/abuse horse riders on roads in South Warwickshire. All because they were held up for a moment or had to slow down.”

He continued: “This it totally unacceptable and extremely dangerous for the riders, horses and the driver.”

PC Steventon then warned: “Where evidence of such behaviour is provided to the police,we will take appropriate enforcement action to educate the driver.” He then listed some of the options available to the police:

1) A Section 59 Warning being placed on the vehicle and driver. https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2002/30/section/59

2) A Traffic Offence Report being issued for inappropriate use of a vehicle horn.

3) A person being reported to court for a public order offence.

4) Being reported to court for driving without due care and attention or dangerous driving.

The British Horse Society I would encourage all horse riders to be familiar with guidance for riding on the highway.

Operation Snap can be used to submit video footage of offending drivers. For those riding on the roads frequently an action camera might be a worth while investment.

I appreciate we all have busy lives but our roads are used by more than just other vehicles. Cyclists, runners, horse riders or ramblers could be around the next corner….so please take care and be considerate.