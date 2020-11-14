Charities urge people to support them online as lockdown forces shop closures

CHARITIES forced to close their shops are urging supporters to go online to carry on supporting them.

The Shakespeare Hospice expects to lose more than £40,000 when it closes its shop doors for a second time.

It has a variety of Christmas cards in stock and is now selling them through its website shop to generate much-needed funds.

Some are general Christmas scenes, others relate to the places where it has shops with dedicated designs for Stratford, Alcester, Wellesbourne, Henley and Kenilworth.

It is also selling 2021 diaries and virtual gift vouchers online, with options for postage or click and collect.

Meanwhile, it will continue to operate its eBay shop and sell specialist or collectable books on Amazon throughout the November lockdown.

Retail operations manager Becky Sewell said: “As a healthcare provider ourselves, we fully understand the need to slow the spread of coronavirus and the restrictions that are being put in place to help do this.

“However, we are concerned about the loss of income due to another period of shop closures so, like other non-essential retailers, we are adapting and moving our trade online.”

For more information on the hospice and to shop online, go to: www.theshakespearehospice.org

The air ambulance is also urging people to continue their support by shopping online.

The charity operates the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland, Warwickshire & Northamptonshire and national Children’s Air Ambulances.

CEO Andy Williamson said: “The pandemic has had a significant impact on so many including our own lifesaving charity. The charity faced a projected net loss of income of at least £2.2million for the months April to June and now, worryingly, we are entering another lockdown.

“As a charity, our mission is clear – to continue to provide critical care and lifesaving support to the NHS – but in order to do this we need the support of people within our communities now more than ever before.”

The closure of shops, the suspension of the charity’s kerbside reuse collections, and the postponement of door-to-door lottery canvassing will be for an initial four-week period until 2 December but will remain under review in line with future Government advice.

“We want to reopen our shops as soon as we’re able to, but our priority is to ensure the safety of our customers and staff,” said Andy. “The charity desperately needs the income these stores provide and, therefore, we are urging the public to shop with us online or to simply make a donation so we can continue to support the NHS.”

To access the air ambulance’s online shops or to support the charity in other ways, go to: https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/shops/online/