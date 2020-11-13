Police seek help to reduce speeding in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police is looking to recruit new volunteers for its Community Speedwatch Scheme.

The scheme is a national initiative where active members of local communities join together to monitor speeds of vehicles in their local area with support from the police.

The police want to recruit three Community Speedwatch Administration Volunteers, whose role will be to provide support to those carrying out speed watch activities in towns and villages across the county.

The role is varied and interesting and includes receiving monitoring information collected by roadside Community Speed Watch volunteers, completing vehicle PNC checks and verifying vehicle information, maintaining the database of vehicle information collected and compiling letters to be sent to the registered keepers of vehicles.

Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said “This is a practical volunteering opportunity for someone who is able to commit between 2 to 4 hours per week for a minimum of a 12 month period and who wants to make a real difference to the safety of the communities of Warwickshire. If you are concerned about speeding in your community but would like to stay indoors and use your skills to support Community Speedwatch in your wider area, this could be the role for you.”

Training will be provided and police are looking for someone with good IT and a good level of written skills who is a clear communicator with a positive and welcoming personality. An understanding of Data Protection and the need for confidentiality is also required.

The closing date for this post is 12 noon on Monday 30 November 2020. Please note that if you are invited to interview, face to face interviews are subject to COVID-19 Health & Safety guidance and safety measures will be in place.

To apply click here.

If you are concerned about speeding in your community please consider signing up as a Community Speedwatch volunteer by contacting your local SNT. The details of your local SNT can be found by visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk and entering your location.

As well as helping Warwickshire Police and partners to raise awareness of speeding, the visible presence of CSW helps to reduce the speed of vehicles to the speed limit, improving the quality of life for local communities and most importantly helping to reduce death and injury on our roads.

For more information about CSW please visit https://www.communityspeedwatch.org