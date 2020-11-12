New pub launch delayed by second lockdown

If there was a worse time to open a pub it was probably last weekend.

A covid-secure party opening with live music had been carefully planned for The Bull, located in Stratford’s Old Town on Bull Street. Due to the second lockdown that of course has been put that on hold for now.

But if new landlords Johnny Brinkworth and Chris Creasy had a theme song it would be Chumbawamba’s ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again’.

The businesses partners took on the running of The Keys on Ely Street in January, and despite the financial ups and downs of the year, were in a strong enough position to take on another pub.

The Bull is a name changed of sorts. At some point in the distant past it was previously called The Bull but was most recently called the West End, and before that The New Bull’s Head and The Sportsman, and the pub dates back to the 1830s.

Operations director Johnny Brinkworth told the Herald: “We were hoping to open up on Friday but of course because of lockdown that’s scuppered that. But it gives us a chance to redecorate and put our stamp on it. Hopefully we’ll open up at the beginning of December.”

Under these trying circumstances most entrepreneurs might not be so upbeat, but Johnny remains resilient.

He said: “You’ve got to look at the positives of it. If you look at the negatives you stay negative. We’re seeing it as an opportunity to redecorate and really put our mark on it.”

Both the pubs are leased from owners Enterprise Pubs, the pair have a five years remaining on The Keys, they only have committed a few months to turning around the fortunes of The Bull. They remain confident that is possible even in the current climate.

Speaking of their approach. Johnny said: “We’re trying to be proactive to the Covid situation instead of reactive to it. Thinking ‘What can we do next? What can we offer to people that’s some kind of normality?’

“We had an Oktoberfest weekend last month; the bar staff dressed up and we served bratwursts out and pretzels. We wanted that inventive approach, and it still felt safe with table service and people in their bubbles.”

Whatever they were doing must have been right, because before the current lockdown The Keys was usually fully booked for the weekend by midweek. There is now secret behind the success, said Johnny: “It’s just a cracking friendly pub with great beers. We do bits of live music and a regular comedy club. Chris enjoys directing his own plays. We did The Merry Wives of Winsor earlier this year and are planning a pantomime, Peter Pan, which will be outside and socially distanced.”

Johnny and Chris have their eyes on the future and hope to grow the number of pubs they run. “It has been hard, but it’s full steam ahead,” said Johnny. “We’re looking to extend the team and take on some apprentices.”