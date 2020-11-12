Record number of affordable homes built in Stratford District

A record number of affordable homes were built in Stratford District last year according to the district council.

During the 2019/2020 financial year 491 new affordable homes were built by the council’s partner housing associations, the highest annual figure yet.

The homes have been spread across the district and include those constructed as part of schemes in Stratford, Bishop’s Itchington, Brailes, Ettington, Long Marston, Stretton, Welford, Treddington, Wellesbourne and elsewhere.

Councillor Jo Barker, portfolio holder for people at Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “Last year’s record achievement is a reflection of the District Council’s long-standing commitment to providing more affordable homes for local people and our local communities.

“Our district is a great place in which to live and work. But, sadly, the reality for many people is that they’re priced out of the local housing market: to the detriment of our local economy and our local communities. To tackle this, the District Council has been working hard with its partners over many years to get the homes we desperately need built and last year’s figure is also a reflection of the good working relationships we’ve built with our partners.”