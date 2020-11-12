RSC WINTER SEASON ANNOUNCED: David Walliams is back in Stratford!

David Walliams returns to Stratford next month bringing a bit of The Boy in the Dress razzmatazz with him.

The bestselling children’s author and TV personality is returning to the Royal Shakespeare Company a year on from when the hit musical based on his book opened.

Walliams will visit the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on Saturday, 5th December to read from his original book. He will be joined by songwriter and musician Guy Chambers, who alongside Robbie Williams wrote the lyrics and music, alongside members of the original cast and creative team for the launch of the official cast album. There will be singing and dancing but no mention of Robbie visiting has been made!

Sadly because of the second lockdown, the theatre will not be open to the public, but you will be able to buy a ticket to see a live stream of the show as it happens.

The Boy in the Dress: a celebration is the first event in the Tales for Winter (Your Place or Ours) series which is at the heart of the RSC’s Winter Programme which was announced today (Thursday). See today’s Herald for the full story.

Winter 2020 programme at a glance

Tales for Winter: (Your Place or Ours) – a season of epic tales for extraordinary times performed live from the RST over six weekends from Saturday, 5th December – Saturday, 23rd January (excluding Christmas and New Year). Planned in-person events up until 12th December now to be live-streamed only, with audiences welcomed back to the RST from 19th December

5th December, 7pm (online): The Boy in the Dress: a celebration

David Walliams & Guy Chambers launch The Boy in the Dress cast album, live streamed from the RST to homes. Tickets £10 per household. You can pre-order the original cast album from the RSC Shop or from iTunes from 16th November.

12th December (online): Troy Story directed by Artistic Director Gregory Doran

An epic re-telling of the story of the Trojan War in five parts. Based on the Greek classics – The Iliad, The Odyssey and The Aeneid – from translations by John Dryden and Alexander Pope. Timings are:10am: The Rage of Achilles;12.30pm: The Death of Hector; 3pm: The Wooden Horse; 5.30pm: Cyclops and Sirens; 8pm: The Hero Returns. Tickets £50 per household (includes access for one week after the performances) .

19th December at 7pm and 20th December at 4.30pm (live at the theatre or online): Deputy Artistic Director Erica Whyman presents Festive Tales

An evening of carols, songs and festive readings from the RST celebrating the spirit of Christmas. Highlights of the programme include readings from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by playwright and performer David Edgar who adapted the RSC’s best-selling 2018 Christmas production of the same name, and a powerful programme of dramatic readings from the diaries of Bruce Bairnsfather and the men of the Warwickshire Regiment which inspired the RSC’s 2014 production of The Christmas Truce. Tickets: £20 (under 26s £5) in person; or £10 live stream online.

Public booking opens Friday, 20th November – online at 10am and telephone from 12noon.