Police launch witness appeal after Warwick armed robbery

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery in Warwick yesterday (Tuesday 10th November).

The robbery took place just after 10.30pm at the Tesco Express on Chase Meadow Square.

Two suspects entered the store and are believed to have used a hammer and a knife to threaten staff.

A quantity of cash was taken while cigarettes and alcohol were also removed from the premises.

The staff members were uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

Officers attended the scene shortly afterwards and a 37-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and police are keen to speak to any members of the public who were in the store at the time, who saw anyone acting suspiciously or who have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 394 of 10 November.